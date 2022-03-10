UP Election Results 2022: Key candidates and constituencies

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

UP Election Results 2022: The BJP is set for another big win in Uttar Pradesh with early leads extending to over 270 seats. The Samajwadi Partuy, which was expecting to put up a tough fight, is leading in just over 100 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Key candidates and constituencies {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gorakhpur: Yogi Adityanath is leading

Karhal: Akhilesh Yadav is leading

Sirathu: Keshav Prasad Maurya is leading {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fazilnagar: Swami Prasad Maurya is trailing

Rampur: Azam Khan is leading

Sarojini Nagar: Rajeshwar Singh is trailing

Jaswant Nagar: Shivpal Singh is leading

Zahoorabad: Om Prakash Rajbhar is leading

Mau: BJP's Ashok Singh is leading against Abbas Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari

Ayodhya: BJP's Ved Prakash is leading

Ghoshi: Dara Singh Chauhan is trailing

