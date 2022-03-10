UP Election Results 2022: Key candidates and constituencies

UP Election Results 2022: Key candidates and constituencies1 min read . 12:04 PM IST
- Among the key candidates are Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav, Swami Prasad Maurya, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Shivpal Singh
UP Election Results 2022: The BJP is set for another big win in Uttar Pradesh with early leads extending to over 270 seats. The Samajwadi Partuy, which was expecting to put up a tough fight, is leading in just over 100 seats.
Key candidates and constituencies
Gorakhpur: Yogi Adityanath is leading
Karhal: Akhilesh Yadav is leading
Sirathu: Keshav Prasad Maurya is leading
Fazilnagar: Swami Prasad Maurya is trailing
Rampur: Azam Khan is leading
Sarojini Nagar: Rajeshwar Singh is trailing
Jaswant Nagar: Shivpal Singh is leading
Zahoorabad: Om Prakash Rajbhar is leading
Mau: BJP's Ashok Singh is leading against Abbas Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari
Ayodhya: BJP's Ved Prakash is leading
Ghoshi: Dara Singh Chauhan is trailing
