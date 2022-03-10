Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / UP Election Results 2022: Key candidates and constituencies

UP Election Results 2022: Key candidates and constituencies

UP Assembly Election Results 2022
1 min read . 12:04 PM IST Livemint

  • Among the key candidates are Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav, Swami Prasad Maurya, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Shivpal Singh

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

UP Election Results 2022: The BJP is set for another big win in Uttar Pradesh with early leads extending to over 270 seats. The Samajwadi Partuy, which was expecting to put up a tough fight, is leading in just over 100 seats. 

UP Election Results 2022: The BJP is set for another big win in Uttar Pradesh with early leads extending to over 270 seats. The Samajwadi Partuy, which was expecting to put up a tough fight, is leading in just over 100 seats. 

UP Election Result 2022 LIVE

UP Election Result 2022 LIVE

Key candidates and constituencies

Key candidates and constituencies

Gorakhpur: Yogi Adityanath is leading

Gorakhpur: Yogi Adityanath is leading

Karhal: Akhilesh Yadav is leading 

Karhal: Akhilesh Yadav is leading 

Sirathu:  Keshav Prasad Maurya is leading 

Sirathu:  Keshav Prasad Maurya is leading 

Fazilnagar: Swami Prasad Maurya is trailing 

Fazilnagar: Swami Prasad Maurya is trailing 

Rampur: Azam Khan is leading 

Rampur: Azam Khan is leading 

Sarojini Nagar: Rajeshwar Singh is trailing  

Sarojini Nagar: Rajeshwar Singh is trailing  

Jaswant Nagar: Shivpal Singh is leading 

Jaswant Nagar: Shivpal Singh is leading 

Zahoorabad: Om Prakash Rajbhar is leading 

Zahoorabad: Om Prakash Rajbhar is leading 

Mau: BJP's Ashok Singh is leading against Abbas Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari 

Mau: BJP's Ashok Singh is leading against Abbas Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari 

Ayodhya: BJP's Ved Prakash is leading 

Ayodhya: BJP's Ved Prakash is leading 

Ghoshi: Dara Singh Chauhan is trailing

Ghoshi: Dara Singh Chauhan is trailing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!