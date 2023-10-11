UP govt permits cough syrup firm linked to Uzbek child deaths to re-open factory: Report
The state drug controller, in its order issued on September 14, noted that there was “no known case of a lack of quality in other medicines manufactured by the firm”, the report said.
The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed a factory owned by Marion Biotech, the pharmaceutical firm whose cough syrup has been blamed for the death of 65 children in Uzbekistan last year, to resume most of its production, news agency Reuters reported on October 11, citing an order which it has accessed.