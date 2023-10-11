The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed a factory owned by Marion Biotech, the pharmaceutical firm whose cough syrup has been blamed for the death of 65 children in Uzbekistan last year, to resume most of its production, news agency Reuters reported on October 11, citing an order which it has accessed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The state drug controller, in its order issued on September 14, noted that there was “no known case of a lack of quality in other medicines manufactured by the firm", the report said.

“Its permission to make products using propylene glycol (PG) is cancelled, and it is allowed to make and sell all other products," the order added, as per the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The factory of Marion Biotech in Uttar Pradesh was shut earlier this year, after Uzbekistan health ministry's analysis reportedly found that unacceptable amounts of toxins diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG) were present in its two cough syrups – Ambronol and DOK-1 Max.

Tests conducted by the Indian authorities in January had found 22 samples of the Marion-made syrups to be “adulterated and spurious", the report pointed out. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the permission to resume production for most products at the factory has reportedly been granted, Reuters also learnt from two other sources that the factory remains closed for now, as an inspection and review of paperwork are awaited.

Livemint could not independently verify the developments.

Meanwhile, the Uzbek authorities have booked a case against 21 people – 20 of its own nationals and 1 Indian – for the death of 65 children last year. The government prosecutors have alleged that distributors of Marion's cough syrups paid $33,000 as bribe to officials to skip the mandatory local testing of the products, reports said in August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

