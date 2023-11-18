Amroha: After Team India pacer Mohammed Shami's outstanding performance in the semifinal match against New Zealand, district administration authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha are planning to construct a mini-stadium and an open gym in the star pacer's village. The decision came on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after Shami’s stellar performance in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.An announcement in this regard was made by Amroha district magistrate Rajesh Tyagi on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"A proposal has been made to construct a mini-stadium and open gym in the village (Sahaspur Alinagar) of Mohammed Shami," DM Rajesh Tyagi said while speaking to ANI.

The proposal aims to set up a mini-stadium and an open gym in Sahaspur Alinagar, the hometown of India's star pacer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a show of support, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) party leader Jayant Singh have advocated for providing funds to facilitate the construction of a sports facility in Shami's village.

"I am keen to provide my #MPLAD funds to aid the construction of a sports facility in the village (Sahapur Alinagar) of@MdShami11. #ICCWorldCup2023 #WorldcupFinal," Singh said in a post on X.

Shami, who has been a standout player in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, showcased his lethal skills, contributing significantly to his team's journey to the final

In six WC 2023 games, Shami has taken 23 wickets at an average of 9.13 and a strike rate of 10.91. His best figures are 7/57. He is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far.

In the semifinal against the Kiwis, he bagged seven wickets, dismissing Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sahmi will be seen in action when India takes on the five-time champions Australia at the high-voltage World Cup 2023 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on 19 November (Sunday).

-With agency inputs

