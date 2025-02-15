UP Horror: In a horrifying incident, a 30 -year old woman was injected with HIV-infected syringe by her in-laws after her parents failed to meet additional dowry demands of ₹10 lakhs and a bigger SUV. A court in Uttar Pradesh's Saharnpur has ordered UP police to file criminal complaint against in-laws, a report by Times of India stated.

According to the report, the incident took place last year in May at her in-laws house in Haridwar. The father of the woman told the court that he married off his daughter in February 2023. During the wedding, he spent nearly ₹45 lakh. "We gave a sub-compact SUV and ₹15 lakh in cash to the groom's family, the woman's father said before court as quoted by TOI report.