UP horror: In-laws inject woman with HIV-infected syringe over dowry demands of ₹10 lakh cash, SUV

  • UP horror: A 30-year-old woman in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, was injected with an HIV-infected syringe by her in-laws after her family could not meet dowry demands. 

Livemint
Updated15 Feb 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Advertisement
UP Horror: A 30-year-old woman in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, was injected with an HIV-infected syringe by her in-laws after her family could not meet dowry demands

UP Horror: In a horrifying incident, a 30 -year old woman was injected with HIV-infected syringe by her in-laws after her parents failed to meet additional dowry demands of 10 lakhs and a bigger SUV. A court in Uttar Pradesh's Saharnpur has ordered UP police to file criminal complaint against in-laws, a report by Times of India stated.

According to the report, the incident took place last year in May at her in-laws house in Haridwar. The father of the woman told the court that he married off his daughter in February 2023. During the wedding, he spent nearly 45 lakh. "We gave a sub-compact SUV and 15 lakh in cash to the groom's family, the woman's father said before court as quoted by TOI report.

Advertisement

He further added that the in-laws then, “demanded an additional 10 lakh cash and a bigger SUV.”

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsUP horror: In-laws inject woman with HIV-infected syringe over dowry demands of ₹10 lakh cash, SUV
First Published:15 Feb 2025, 01:45 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget