UP Kanwar Yatra rule: BJP allies call it ’wrong’, Mukhtar Naqvi says ‘faith must be respected but…’

A controversy has erupted in Uttar Pradesh after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners. This decision has stirred political circles, with the latest reaction coming from senior BJP leader and former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi who has warned of a “disease of untouchability” that may spread as a result of the government orders. Some BJP allies such as Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), too, have asked the ruling government to review the order.

The latest Kanwar Yantra rules have come on the heels of a similar order from the Muzaffarnagar Police asking all the eateries, including hotels, dhabas and carts, on the route to to display the names of their proprietors to avoid “confusion” among the kanwariyas.

Muzaffarnagar Police chief Abhishek Singh declared on Monday, July 15, that since preparations for the Sawan month have begun in the state, “all the eateries, including hotels, dhabas and carts, on the route have been asked to display the names of their proprietors or those working on these shops.”

“This has been done to ensure that there should be no confusion among kanwariyas and no law and order situation arises,” he added. The order was later revoked and made “voluntarily” for all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route, inviting scathing reactions and accusations of singling out a particular community.

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that faith must be respected but “untouchability must not be encouraged," as he also slammed those who criticised him for his post.

Mukhtar Abbasa Naqvi said, “Kuch ati-utsahi adhikariyon ke aadesh hadbadi mein gadbadi wali... asprishyata ki bimari ko badhawa de sakte hain... astha ka samman hona chahiye, par asprishyata ka sanrakshan nahi hona chahiye [the hasty orders of some overzealous officials may spread the disease of untouchability...Faith must be respected, but untouchability must not be encouraged].”

Not just Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, a few key allies of the BJP, too, have slammed the BJP government over the directive.

KC Tyagi said on Thursday, July 18, the Muzaffarnagar Police order asking eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names should be withdrawn as it may cause communal tension and there should not be any discrimination on the basis of religion or caste.

Another ally of the BJP, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) said the diktat of asking vendors to show nameplates was absolutely wrong.

"Gandhiji, Chaudhary Charan Singh and other personalities have spoken about keeping religion and caste behind. Now, politicians are taking forward religion and caste forward in politics. I think the action is not correct. Why do you make someone write their name on street carts? They have the right to work...This tradition is absolutely wrong. It is up to the customer, they can make purchases from wherever they want...I would like to ask politicians - does consuming alcohol not corrupt you religiously? Does it happen only when you consume meat? So, why is there no prohibition on alcohol? Why do they not speak about alcohol? Because those who do business have a nexus, it is a game of the powerful. These small shops are set up by the poor. So, you are pointing fingers at them. I would demand that ban alcohol too, RLD National General Secretary Trilok Tyag"

Former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav pleaded the court to take a suo-motto cognizance on the matter. He labelled such orders as "social crimes," and said such orders can deteriorate the peaceful environment of the region.

The Congress slammed the order as “an assault on India's culture.”

The BJP has, however, defended the government, saying it allows fasting Hindus who may want to eat at a pure veg restaurant, where the likelihood of them being served Satvik food is higher, a choice.

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said on X, “India's 'secularism' can't be so fragile that a uniform order asking all eateries to display name and contact number of the owner/workers should disrupt it.”