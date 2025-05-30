UP man climbs rooftop, attempts suicide after taunts about ‘beautiful’ wife; internet relates it to ‘Sholay’ | Video

A 25-year-old man from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, who got married forty days ago to a 'beautiful' woman, climbed up to the rooftop in an attempt to take his own life after facing taunts from neighbours who said he was less attractive than his wife. A video of the incident is now going viral on social media.

In the video, the man — Gurudev - is seen seated on the edge of his terrace while others try to persuade him to come down. A police officer is also seen among those attempting to convince him, but Gurudev - a resident of Chakarpur Gahi village remains firm in his decision.

Gurudev was eventually brought down with the help of villagers and police officials. He was then handed over to his family.

Reacting to the viral video, the Bareilly Police issued a statement saying:

"A PCR 0164 informed Sirsouli Police Station, Bareilly, that a young man named Gurudev, son of Khushiram, resident of Chakarpur Gahi village under Sirsouli Police Station, district Bareilly, aged about 25 years, had climbed onto the roof of a two-storey building.

"Upon receiving the information, the Sirsouli Police promptly reached the spot. Upon inquiry, it was learned that Gurudev Upadhyay had a marriage-related dispute about 40 days ago. Villagers and his family stated that he was mentally unstable due to this, and was in distress and sorrow, attempting to commit suicide by jumping off the roof.

"With continuous efforts over three to four hours, the Sirsouli Police team, with the help of the public and a rescue setup, successfully brought him down safely. After counselling, Gurudev Upadhyay was handed over to his family members."