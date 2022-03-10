'UP Mein Ka Ba? Baba': BJP workers celebrate as party heads for historic win

'UP Mein Ka Ba? Baba': BJP workers celebrate as party heads for historic win1 min read . 12:48 PM IST
- BJP under Yogi Adityanath is heading for a historic return in Uttar Pradesh. The party is currently leading on over 270 seats
UP Election Results 2022: Baba, as Yogi Adityanath is popularly known, is back in Uttar Pradesh with a historic mandate. He is the first chief minister to return to power for the second consecutive term. The BJP is currently leading on 270 plus seats, 70 more than what is needed to form the government. This has brought cheers and early Holi for BJP supporters, who are now playing - 'UP Mein Baba Ba', a retort to a rap song titled ‘UP Mein Ka Ba’ which had gone viral on social media in the run-up of election campaign.
‘UP Mein Ka Ba’ was a rap song questioning Yogi's performance as chief minister on employment, Covid management, law and order situation referring to Hathras and Lakhimpur, where protesting farmers were run over by sitting BJP minister's son.
The BJP was quick to respond with its own version - 'UP Me Sab Ba'. It highlighted the ruling party's achievement during Covid, construction of Ram temple in Ayiodhya, bulldozer on mafias like Mukhtar Ansari and Azam Khan.
