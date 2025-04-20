UP man, 22, lifts woman’s veil, finds her 45-year-old mother-in-law during nikah: ‘Was shocked’

22-year-old Mohammad Azim was all excited to lift the veil of his bride during his nikah ceremony (wedding) whom he thought was a 21-year-old woman; however, little did he know he was tricked into marrying her mother - a 45-year-old woman.

Azim, a resident of Brahmapuri in Meerut, said that his wedding was arranged with Mantasha from Shamli district by his brother Nadeem and his wife, Shaida. The wedding took place on March 31. During the ceremony, the Maulvi (Islamic scholar) referred to the bride as Tahira - this is when the groom became suspicious. Upon lifting the veil, he discovered that Mantasha's 45-year-old widowed mother, disguised as the bride, had gotten married to him instead of Mantasha, news agency PTI reported.

"I was shocked when I lifted the veil and saw that the bride was not Mantasha, but her mother Tahira," Azim was quoted as saying by TOI.

He further claimed that when he protested against the deception, the bride's family threatened him with filing a false rape case.

Betrayed and fearful of legal trouble, he returned home and then lodged a complaint in Meerut on Thursday.

CO Brahmapuri Saumya Asthana said, "A settlement has been reached between the involved parties. Azim has withdrawn his complaint and indicated that he does not wish to pursue any legal action at this time."