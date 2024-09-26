UP school shocker: 7-year-old stripped, beaten, given electric shocks in Aligarh for forgetting bag at home

A horrific incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district where a 7-year-old boy was allegedly stripped, brutally beaten and given electric shocks by the school teacher for forgetting his bag at home.

The incident came to the fore after thetraumatised boy came home crying and narrated his ordeal to his mother. The incident took place in Lodha police station area of Aligarh.

The boy,James,is a class UKG student studying at a private school near Khereshwar Dham temple. James’family immediately went to the school and protested about the incident.

The family has filed a complaint with the police.

Dilip Kumar, James's father,alleged that his son had forgotten his school bag at home. After learning about this, the teacher beat him up brutally.

“The teacher beat him severely,” the father said.

“They removed his clothes and shoes, gave him electric shocks and subjected him to extreme cruelty,” he added.

However, the school's principal has denied the allegations, saying that the student's complaint of being subjected to electric shocks was false.

The principal also asserted that the school authorities were ready to provide the CCTV footage. “The allegations are unsubstantiated,” said the principal.

On the day of the horrific incident, Dilip Kumar was out of town, and James’ mother was unwell, so the child's grandfather dropped him off at the school.

The police are probing the matter further.

Class 2 student dies under mysterious circumstances In another incident, a class 2 student at a private school in Hathras died under mysterious circumstances.

According to the complaint filed by the student's father, Krishan Kushwaha, he received a call from the DL Public School administration on Monday informing him that his son had fallen ill. When he reached the school, the staff told him that the school director, Dinesh Baghel, had taken his son to a hospital in his car.

“In his police complaint, the father alleged that he later recovered his son's body from Baghel's car. He accused Baghel and four unidentified men of being responsible for his son's death,” said Himanshu Mathur, the Circle Officer (CO) of the area, on Wednesday.