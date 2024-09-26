UP school shocker: 7-year-old stripped, beaten, given electric shocks in Aligarh for forgetting bag at home

  • A 7-year-old boy in Aligarh allegedly stripped, beaten & given electric shocks by the teacher for forgetting his school bag. Family files complaint, police probe underway. School principal denies allegations, offers CCTV footage

Livemint
Updated26 Sep 2024, 04:31 PM IST
The boy named James is a class UKG student and studying at a private school in Aligarh.
The boy named James is a class UKG student and studying at a private school in Aligarh.

A horrific incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district where a 7-year-old boy was allegedly stripped, brutally beaten and given electric shocks by the school teacher for forgetting his bag at home.

The incident came to the fore after thetraumatised boy came home crying and narrated his ordeal to his mother. The incident took place in Lodha police station area of Aligarh.

Also Read | Punjab promoting English lecturers starts uproar; here’s why

The boy,James,is a class UKG student studying at a private school near Khereshwar Dham temple. James’family immediately went to the school and protested about the incident.

The family has filed a complaint with the police.

Dilip Kumar, James's father,alleged that his son had forgotten his school bag at home. After learning about this, the teacher beat him up brutally.

“The teacher beat him severely,” the father said.

Also Read | Chennai: Sermon promoting superstition sparks uproar, govt school heads shifted

“They removed his clothes and shoes, gave him electric shocks and subjected him to extreme cruelty,” he added.

However, the school's principal has denied the allegations, saying that the student's complaint of being subjected to electric shocks was false.

The principal also asserted that the school authorities were ready to provide the CCTV footage. “The allegations are unsubstantiated,” said the principal.

On the day of the horrific incident, Dilip Kumar was out of town, and James’ mother was unwell, so the child's grandfather dropped him off at the school.

The police are probing the matter further.

Class 2 student dies under mysterious circumstances

In another incident, a class 2 student at a private school in Hathras died under mysterious circumstances.

Also Read | Mumbai News: School girl punched, kicked and dragged by hair after argument

According to the complaint filed by the student's father, Krishan Kushwaha, he received a call from the DL Public School administration on Monday informing him that his son had fallen ill. When he reached the school, the staff told him that the school director, Dinesh Baghel, had taken his son to a hospital in his car.

“In his police complaint, the father alleged that he later recovered his son's body from Baghel's car. He accused Baghel and four unidentified men of being responsible for his son's death,” said Himanshu Mathur, the Circle Officer (CO) of the area, on Wednesday.

Five people, including Baghel, have been booked by the police in the case. The body of the minor has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Sep 2024, 04:31 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUP school shocker: 7-year-old stripped, beaten, given electric shocks in Aligarh for forgetting bag at home

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    165.60
    03:59 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    4 (2.48%)

    Vedanta

    501.85
    03:55 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    22.25 (4.64%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    136.00
    03:44 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    2.25 (1.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    345.10
    03:56 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    5.3 (1.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Easy Trip Planners

    36.59
    03:59 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    2.29 (6.68%)

    Elecon Engineering Co

    702.40
    03:54 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    39.45 (5.95%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy

    918.90
    03:49 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    43.3 (4.95%)

    Maruti Suzuki India

    13,384.30
    03:44 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    608.3 (4.76%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,045.00660.00
      Chennai
      77,051.00660.00
      Delhi
      77,203.00660.00
      Kolkata
      77,055.00660.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L-0.22
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.