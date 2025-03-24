’I Love You Pakistan’: UP man’s Facebook post lands him in trouble, booked in Bareilly

A man from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly was booked for allegedly posting "I Love You Pakistan" on social media, PTI quoted an officer as saying on Monday.

According to the report, which quoted Izzatnagar Station House Officer (SHO) Vijendra Singh, the accused was identified as Tabrez Alam, a resident of Shikarpur Chaudhary Gautia, who made the post on Facebook.

Following Akhand Bharat Sankalp Nath Nagari 25 highlighted the matter via their social media handle on X, a complaint was registered under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for actions deemed contradictory to national integrity.

SHO Vijendra Singh mentioned that Akhand Bharat Sankalp Nath Nagari 25 in their complaint wrote that the post harmed India's unity and integrity and demanded strict action against Tabrez.

Singh said Tabrez had earlier been accused of abducting a Hindu girl.

According to a complaint filed by the girl's father, she had left home with jewellery and cash after being allegedly lured by Tabrez.

He reportedly took her to Ghaziabad, where he tried to convert and threatened to kill her if she did not comply. Police are yet to find the girl and a hunt is still on for her.