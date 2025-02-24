UP news: Hardoi teacher thrashes 10-year-old, breaks leg over wrong answer, tries to settle with ₹200

A shocking case of corporal punishment has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district, where a private school teacher has been arrested for brutally assaulting a 10-year-old student.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the young boy failed to answer a question in class. This reportedly enraged the teacher, Harshit Tiwari, who allegedly insulted the student with casteist slurs before physically assaulting him. During the assault, Tiwari thrashed the child and even sat on him, which led to the boy losing his balance and suffering a leg fracture. The child also reported hearing difficulties after the attack.

When the boy’s mother confronted the teacher about the incident, he allegedly attempted to dismiss the matter and offered ₹200 for the child’s medical treatment. Unwilling to accept the money as compensation for the brutal attack on her son, the mother reported the incident to the police.

Following the complaint, the police took swift action and arrested Harshit Tiwari. The police also registered the case under Section 151 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).The case has sparked outrage, with many demanding strict action against the teacher and calling for stronger enforcement of child protection laws in schools. It has raised several concerns regarding the urgent need for better monitoring of teachers' behaviour in schools.

Users in the comment section of India Today have criticised the act very severely. One user commented, “Tiwari insulted him with casteist slurs—Is this Sanatan Dharma? Breaking the leg of a helpless 10-year-old child?” Another person remarked, “Many children in India suffer from learning disorders. This child will now be scared of going back to school. Will bulldozers be used against this Tiwari?”

