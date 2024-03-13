Hello User
Business News/ News / UP news: Massive fire erupts in dhabas in Greater Noida, fire tenders on site | Watch

UP news: Massive fire erupts in dhabas in Greater Noida, fire tenders on site | Watch

  • Uttar Pradesh news: Massive fire erupts in Bisrakh Police station area of Greater Noida.

Massive fire erupts in Bisrakh Police station area of Greater Noida, several dhabas affected

Uttar Pradesh news: A massive fire broke out in few dhabas in the Bisrakh Police station area of Greater Noida due to short circuit on 13 March. Currently, fire fighting operation is underway and 10 fire tenders are present at the spot.

CFO Pradeep Kumar informed the news agency ANI that there were 10 fire tenders present and they had managed to bring the fire under control. He also added that there were no casualties or injuries in the incident.

While speaking to news agency ANI, CFO Pradeep Kumar said, “We received information about fire in a few dhabas in Gau City Circle. Fire services vehicles left for the spot. We found six dhabas and two shops on fire. 10 fire tenders are here. We have brought the fire under control, cooling operation is underway...There are no casualties or injuries in the incident."

