UP Police Constable Exam 2024: The state government is recruiting 60,244 police constables to further strengthen the police force, the examinations for which are being conducted on February 17 and 18 at 2385 centres in all 75 districts of the state.
The Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment exams began on Saturday i.e. on 17 February. The state government is recruiting 60,244 police constables to further strengthen the police force, the examinations for which are being conducted on February 17 and 18 at 2385 centres in all 75 districts of the state. The exams are being conducted in two shifts.
3 Special trains for candidates
The Railway Administration operated three special trains around the state for the convenience of the candidates. Ballia-Varanasi Exam Special Train (05113), the Gorakhpur-Bahraich Examination Special Train (05127), and the Gorakhpur-Varanasi City-Gorakhpur Examination Special Train (05129/05130) were arranged.
What happened on Day 1 of the exam
More than 120 people were arrested across Uttar Pradesh for impersonating candidates and cheating in the police constable recruitment examination, officials said on Saturday as reported by news agency PTI. Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said among the 122 arrested in total, 15 were in Etah, nine each in Mau, Prayagraj and Siddharthanagar, eight in Ghazipur, seven in Azamgarh, six in Gorakhpur, five in Jaunpur, four in Firozabad, three each in Kaushambi and Hathras, two each in Jhansi, Varanasi, Agra and Kanpur, and one each in Ballia, Deoria and Bijnor. Additional Director General of the STF Amitabh Yash told PTI that those arrested were using chits. Some were arrested for impersonating actual candidates, while some people were arrested for duping candidates, he added.
