The Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment exams began on Saturday i.e. on 17 February. The state government is recruiting 60,244 police constables to further strengthen the police force, the examinations for which are being conducted on February 17 and 18 at 2385 centres in all 75 districts of the state. The exams are being conducted in two shifts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About 48,17,441 candidates are appearing for their exams, huge rush was witnessed across districts of Uttar Pradesh. Of the total candidates, 15,48,969 are female candidates.

As per NDTV report, over 6 lakh applications are from outside of Uttar Pradesh, with 2.5 lakh alone from Bihar. As per news agency ANI report, on Saturday, a total of 12,04,360 candidates had appeared for the exam in both the first and second shifts while today a total of 12,04,361 candidates will appear in the first shift, and 12,04,360 candidates in the second shift. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report also added that 2,67,305 candidates were from Bihar, 74,769 from Haryana, 17,112 from Jharkhand, 98,400 from Madhya Pradesh, 42,259 from Delhi, 97,277 from Rajasthan, 14,627 from Uttarakhand, 5,512 from West Bengal, 3,151 from Maharashtra, and 3,404 from Punjab.

A candidate from Bihar while speaking to NDTV said that he faced difficulty while coming to appear for the exams as there was a huge rush in the trains. Users on X had also shared some videos of the rush witnessed around several railway stations. Meanwhile, security has been ramped up at the examination centres for the smooth conduct of the exam.

3 Special trains for candidates The Railway Administration operated three special trains around the state for the convenience of the candidates. Ballia-Varanasi Exam Special Train (05113), the Gorakhpur-Bahraich Examination Special Train (05127), and the Gorakhpur-Varanasi City-Gorakhpur Examination Special Train (05129/05130) were arranged. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What happened on Day 1 of the exam More than 120 people were arrested across Uttar Pradesh for impersonating candidates and cheating in the police constable recruitment examination, officials said on Saturday as reported by news agency PTI. Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said among the 122 arrested in total, 15 were in Etah, nine each in Mau, Prayagraj and Siddharthanagar, eight in Ghazipur, seven in Azamgarh, six in Gorakhpur, five in Jaunpur, four in Firozabad, three each in Kaushambi and Hathras, two each in Jhansi, Varanasi, Agra and Kanpur, and one each in Ballia, Deoria and Bijnor. Additional Director General of the STF Amitabh Yash told PTI that those arrested were using chits. Some were arrested for impersonating actual candidates, while some people were arrested for duping candidates, he added.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

