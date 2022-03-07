UP Elections 2022: Over 35% voter turnout was recorded till 1 PM for the seventh and last phase of assembly elections for 54 seats on Monday.

Voting started at 7 am and will end at 6pm. In some places like Chakia (Chandauli), Robertsganj and Duddhi (Sonbhadra) seats, voting will end at 4 pm.

The districts where polling is underway are Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra.

The voting percentage till 1 pm was 35.5%.

Azamgarh witnessed 34.60% voting, Bhadohi saw 35.60%, Chandauli 38.45%, Ghazipur 34.15%, Jaunpur 35.80%, Mau 37.08%, Mirzapur 38.05%, Sonbhadra 35.68% and Varanasi 33.55%.

A total of 613 candidates are in the fray on various seats, including those falling in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary segment Varanasi.

The fate of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar and several state ministers will be decided in this round, in which 2.06 crore people are eligible to vote.

Besides state Tourism Minister Neelkanth Tiwari (Varanasi South), other ministers in the fray in the last leg of the elections are Anil Rajbhar (Shivpur-Varanasi), Ravindra Jaiswal (Varanasi North), Girish Yadav (Jaunpur) and Ramashankar Singh Patel (Marihan-Mirzapur).

Dara Singh Chauhan, who had resigned from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet and had joined the SP, is contesting from Ghosi in Mau.

Om Prakash Rajbhar (Zahoorabad), Dhananjay Singh (Malhani-Jaunpur) as the JD(U) candidate, and Abbas Ansari, the son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, from Mau Sadar seat, are contesting in this phase.

Campaigning in this phase reached its crescendo with Prime Minister Modi leading the BJP's poll blitzkrieg in Varanasi and its adjoining districts.

The results of the elections will be declared on March 10.

