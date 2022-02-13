UP Polls 2022: Phase 2 voting, timing, candidates, result, other details1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2022, 05:40 PM IST
- The first phase of polling was held on February 10. Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases with last phase on March 7
UP Assembly Election 2022: Polling for 55 assembly seats in the second phase will take place tomorrow (Monday). The first phase of polling was held on February 10. Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases with last phase on March 7.
Here are some key details
In the second phase, as many as 586 candidates are in the fray with the seats spread across nine districts – Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.
Polling Time
Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm
Constituencies
Behat
Nakur
Saharanpur Nagar
Saharanpur
Deoband
Rampur Maniharan (SC)
Gangoh
Najibabad
Nagina (SC)
Barhapur
Dhampur
Nehtaur (SC)
Bijnor
Chandpur
Noorpur
Kanth
Thakurdwara
Moradabad Rural
Moradabad Nagar
Kundarki
Bilari
Chandausi (SC)
Asmoli
Sambhal
Suar
Chamraua
Bilaspur
Rampur
Milak (SC)
Dhanaura (SC)
Naugawan Sadat
Amroha
Hasanpur
Gunnaur
Bisauli (SC)
Sahaswan
Bilsi
Badaun
Shekhupur
Dataganj
Baheri
Meerganj
Bhojipura
Nawabganj
Faridpur (SC)
Bithari Chainpur
Bareilly
Bareilly Cantt.
Aonla
Katra
Jalalabad
Tilhar
Powayan (SC)
Shahjahanpur
Dadraul
Key candidates
- Azam Khan from Ramnagar
- Dharam Singh Saini from Nakud
- UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna from Shahjahanpur
- Abdullah Azam from Swar
- Minister of State for Jal Shakti Baldev Singh Aulakh from Bilaspur
- Minister of State for Urban Development Mahesh Chandra Gupta from Badaun
- Minister of State for Secondary Education Gulab Devi from Chandausi
- Former Bareilly mayor Supriya Aron from Bareilly Cantonment
Results
Counting of votes will take place on March 10.
In the first phase, total voter turnout was over 62% with highest voting in Shamli at 69.40%. Lowest polling was recorded in Ghaziabad at 55%. In the third phase, 59 seats will be up for polling in 16 districts.
