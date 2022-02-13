Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP Polls 2022: Phase 2 voting, timing, candidates, result, other details

UP Polls 2022: Phase 2 voting, timing, candidates, result, other details

UP Election 2022: Second phase of polling on Monday 
1 min read . 05:40 PM IST Livemint

  • The first phase of polling was held on February 10. Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases with last phase on March 7

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

UP Assembly Election 2022: Polling for 55 assembly seats in the second phase will take place tomorrow (Monday). The first phase of polling was held on February 10. Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases with last phase on March 7. 

Here are some key details 

In the second phase, as many as 586 candidates are in the fray with the seats spread across nine districts –  Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.

Polling Time 

Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm

Constituencies 

Behat

Nakur

Saharanpur Nagar

Saharanpur

Deoband

Rampur Maniharan (SC)

Gangoh

Najibabad

Nagina (SC)

Barhapur

Dhampur

Nehtaur (SC)

Bijnor

Chandpur

Noorpur

Kanth

Thakurdwara

Moradabad Rural

Moradabad Nagar

Kundarki

Bilari

Chandausi (SC)

Asmoli

Sambhal

Suar

Chamraua

Bilaspur

Rampur

Milak (SC)

Dhanaura (SC)

Naugawan Sadat

Amroha

Hasanpur

Gunnaur

Bisauli (SC)

Sahaswan

Bilsi

Badaun

Shekhupur

Dataganj

Baheri

Meerganj

Bhojipura

Nawabganj

Faridpur (SC)

Bithari Chainpur

Bareilly

Bareilly Cantt.

Aonla

Katra

Jalalabad

Tilhar

Powayan (SC)

Shahjahanpur

Dadraul

Key candidates

- Azam Khan from Ramnagar 

- Dharam Singh Saini from Nakud 

- UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna from Shahjahanpur

- Abdullah Azam from Swar 

- Minister of State for Jal Shakti Baldev Singh Aulakh from Bilaspur

- Minister of State for Urban Development Mahesh Chandra Gupta from Badaun

- Minister of State for Secondary Education Gulab Devi from Chandausi

- Former Bareilly mayor Supriya Aron from Bareilly Cantonment

Results 

Counting of votes will take place on March 10. 

In the first phase, total voter turnout was over 62% with highest voting in Shamli at 69.40%. Lowest polling was recorded in Ghaziabad at 55%. In the third phase, 59 seats will be up for polling in 16 districts. 

