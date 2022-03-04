PM Modi roadshow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a massive roadshow in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, in support of BJP candidates ahead of the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on March 7.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is also slated to hold a roadshow in the city in the evening.

Modi's roadshow started from the Maldahiya after garlanding a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. It is the same spot from where the prime minister had held his first roadshow in Varanasi after filing his nomination for the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Roadshow passed through Lahurabir Kabirchara and culminated at the chowk.

Prime Minister Modi will stay the night at the Diesel Locomotive Work (DLW) guest house. His roadshow covered the three assembly segments of Cantonment, Varanasi North and Varanasi South.

Modi will wind up his Varanasi stay with a rally in Khajuria village under the Rohaniya assembly seat on Saturday where he would address the people of the other five assembly seats of the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.

The DLW guest house has a nostalgic attachment for Modi, who had earlier written in the visitors' book there that it reminded him of his childhood days when he used to vend tea at the Vadnagar railway station in Gujarat.

With inputs from PTI

