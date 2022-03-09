UP Election results: In view of counting of votes, sale and operations of liquor have been prohibited in the state for the entire day on Thursday (March 10), the state Excise Department said. Action to be taken in case of violation, it added.

Counting of votes will take place tomorrow from 8 am.

Uttar Pradesh went to polls in seven phases with last phase on March 7.

For counting day, the Uttar Pradesh government has deployed about 70,000 civil police workers, 245 company - paramilitary forces and 69 company PSE.

Deployment of personnel has been made in sensitive areas and pockets too. Prashant Kumar, UP ADG (Law & Order) said action will be taken against those disturbing peace.

Exit polls published on Monday predicted comfortable win for the ruling BJP in UP. India Today-Axis My India polls have given 288-326 seats, while Today's Chanakya has predicted 294 seats for the BJP.

