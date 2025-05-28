UP: Railways engine derails at Aishbagh Junction in Lucknow, train movement affected

An engine of a train derailed at Aishbagh Junction (ASH) in Lucknow on Wednesday allegedly due to fault in wire of the engine, reported ANI.

Following the incident, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway personnel reached the spot. Meanwhile, the train movement has been affected.

Previous incidents: In February 2025, the Chennai-bound New Jalpaiguri Central Express stranded between Soro and Markona stations in Odisha’s Balasore district for nearly four hours following the engine hit an object on the tracks and could not move any further.

Earlier in September 2024, the engine of a goods train derailed due to a landslide that occurred due to incessant rain in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to details, the incident occurred when the train was passing through a hill between Churuk and Agor railway stations. While crossing the section, the pilot saw a huge mound of debris on the track, and he tried to stop the train. However, two wheels of the engine got derailed.

After receiving the information about the incident, a team of railway personnel with divisional railway manager (DRM) reached the spot and immediately a team was deployed to remove the rubble.

Not only this, a week later aspecial train en route from Muzaffarpur to Pune encountered a derailment near Muzaffarpur Railway Station after its engine went off the tracks.

The officials had then said that the engine was undergoing a routine setting process when three pairs of wheels derailed.