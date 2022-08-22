UP rains: Rising water level in Ganga submerges major ghats in Varanasi

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand too have been facing heavy rainfall causing flood like situation in areas like Haridwar, Rishikesh and other areas.
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar S Dhami said, "Many houses, roads, and bridges are damaged and many people are injured and missing. Our priority is to make sure medical aid reaches the injured persons; search and rescue operations are underway. We working on war-footing to restore road connectivity."
"Equipment on the ground to re-channelise rivers that have changed their course. There has been a lot of damage to infrastructure. We're working to bring back normalcy. I'm personally monitoring the situation along with all district officials & public representatives," he further added.
