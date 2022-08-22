Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP rains: Rising water level in Ganga submerges major ghats in Varanasi

Water level of river Ganga reaches danger mark, several ghats, surrounding areas inundated. Images from August 20.
1 min read . 05:51 AM ISTLivemint

The district administration said as Harish Chandra Ghat and Manikarnika Ghat have been inundated, last rites are now being carried out at relatively higher places.

Some of the major ghats in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi have submerged due to rising water level in river Ganga, causing difficulties in performing puja and other religious events.

The district administration said as Harish Chandra Ghat and Manikarnika Ghat have been inundated, last rites are now being carried out at relatively higher places.

A control room number has been issued as there is a possibility of a flood-like situation. Forty relief camps are also being set up, it said.

Officials are keeping a close watch on the colonies located on the banks of rivers Ganga and Varuna, it said.

According to the Central Water Commission, river Ganga was flowing at 69.77 metre, while the danger mark is 71.262 metre.

Apart from this, normal life was severely affected as water from overflowing Ganga-Yamuna rivers enters residential areas in Prayagraj.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand too have been facing heavy rainfall causing flood like situation in areas like Haridwar, Rishikesh and other areas.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar S Dhami said, "Many houses, roads, and bridges are damaged and many people are injured and missing. Our priority is to make sure medical aid reaches the injured persons; search and rescue operations are underway. We working on war-footing to restore road connectivity."

"Equipment on the ground to re-channelise rivers that have changed their course. There has been a lot of damage to infrastructure. We're working to bring back normalcy. I'm personally monitoring the situation along with all district officials & public representatives," he further added.

(With inputs from agencies)

