UP shocker: Minor girl abducted, raped, forced to change religion in Kushinagar; 4 arrested

In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly kidnapped, raped and forced to change her religion in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

The victim's mother lodged a complaint on Monday, alleging that her minor daughter was kidnapped and accused four men of committing the crime, according to district police.

The police on Tuesday arrested the four suspects and rescued the minor girl.

Based on the mother’s complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 137 (Kidnapping), 64 (Rape), 351 (Criminal Intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

During the preliminary probe, the police also found that the victim was forced to change her religion.

According to the police, the prime accused, Meraj, raped her during captivity, aided by a woman.

Inspector Anil Singh Yadav of the Vishunpura Police Station in Kushinagar said: "Accused Meraj, along with his accomplices, Seraj, Meruddin alias Merajuddin Ansari, and Haseena Khatoon, abducted the complainant's minor daughter, forced her conversion, and committed (sexual) assault," according to news agency PTI.

Additional charges under BNS Section 87 (Kidnapping to compel marriage) and Sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act 2021 have been added in the case.

Further investigations in the case are underway.

Andhra: Police arrest 7 persons in minor girl's gang rape case The Andhra Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested six men and a minor for allegedly raping a 15-year-old dalit girl in Sri Sathya Sai district.

A police official said the arrests were made based on a complaint lodged by the minor girl.

"In this heinous case, the accused were identified, traced, and arrested with coordination by special teams under Dharmavaram subdivision," said Sri Satya Sai district Superintendent of Police V Ratna while addressing a press conference.

Police arrested B Rajesh, T Hemant, C Basi Karthik, Basi Sonappa, A Muktanand, and B Rajendra. The minor was under legal supervision.

The Ramagiri circle inspector led search operations under Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hemant Kumar's supervision, ensuring no lapse in procedure during arrest and evidence collection.