UP shocker! Retired soldier murdered, body chopped into 6 pieces by wife, lover in Ballia

A 44-year-old woman, Maya Devi, has been arrested for allegedly getting her lover and his associates to allegedly kill her ex-Army soldier husband and chop him into six pieces in a village in Ballia of Uttar Pradesh. The accused then threw his body parts at six different locations to conceal his identity.

The incident only came to light on Saturday when the police recovered severed hands, legs wrapped in a polythene near a field near Khareed village. He was identified as 62-year-old retired Army personnel Devendra Kumar.

When grilled, the woman first tried to misled the police and filed a missing person's complaint. Things took a dramatic turn, when her own daughter, Ambli Gautam, testified against Maya Devi and accused her of killing her father.

Based on the complaint, Maya Devi was booked under charges of murder and arrested. The other accused have been identified as her lover Anil Yadav, and his friends – Mithilesh Patel and Satish Yadav. Also Read | ‘Can someone haunt me after death?’: What UK man searched online after chopping wife's body into 200 pieces

SP Omvir Singh said, “On May 10, a woman filed a missing person report, claiming her husband had gone to Buxar to pick up their daughter but never returned. However, an investigation revealed that the husband's phone location never left the original area and was never traced to Buxar.”

“As the investigation progressed, it was found that the woman was allegedly involved in an extramarital affair, and the murder was carried out in collaboration with her partner and accomplices. A total of four individuals, including the wife, have been arrested.”

“The victim was brutally murdered, dismembered into six pieces, and the body parts were scattered across different locations. The head has not yet been recovered, and search efforts are still underway,” Omvir Singh said. Advertisement

According to police, the group killed Devendra Kumar inside his home in Bahadurpur locality and then cut the body into six parts, severing both arms, legs, and the head, before dumping the pieces in separate locations to prevent identification. At Maya Devi's instance, police recovered the torso from a well in Khareed Darauli village.