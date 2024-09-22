UP train’s close shave: Goods train en-route Prayagraj from Kanpur makes emergency halt after gas cylinder appears

A goods train in Uttar Pradesh encountered a close shave with tragedy after the driver spotted a gas cylinder lying on the tracks, at Prempur Station at 5:50 am today, reported ANI. The goods train was heading to Prayagraj from Kanpur towards when emergency brakes were applied to bring it to a halt.

Railway officials involving IOW (Inspector of work), security and other teams removed it from the tracks after took it for examination. Later, it was discovered that the 5-litre cylinder was empty. CPRO North Central Railway said directions have been given to investigate the matter.