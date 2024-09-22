Hello User
Business News/ News / UP train's close shave: Goods train en-route Prayagraj from Kanpur makes emergency halt after gas cylinder appears

UP train's close shave: Goods train en-route Prayagraj from Kanpur makes emergency halt after gas cylinder appears

Livemint

UP train's close shave: A goods train in Uttar Pradesh narrowly avoided disaster after the driver spotted an empty gas cylinder on the tracks. Emergency brakes were applied at Prempur Station today morning to stop the train, reported ANI.

UP train's close shave: The goods train was heading to Prayagraj from Kanpur towards when emergency brakes were applied to bring it to a halt.

A goods train in Uttar Pradesh encountered a close shave with tragedy after the driver spotted a gas cylinder lying on the tracks, at Prempur Station at 5:50 am today, reported ANI. The goods train was heading to Prayagraj from Kanpur towards when emergency brakes were applied to bring it to a halt.

Railway officials involving IOW (Inspector of work), security and other teams removed it from the tracks after took it for examination. Later, it was discovered that the 5-litre cylinder was empty. CPRO North Central Railway said directions have been given to investigate the matter.

