UP woman, 3 kids shot dead; ‘suspect’ missing husband’s body found hours later

  • Rajendra was, however, nowhere to be found. The police was called and it suspected that the husband had killed the family and fled. Hours later, he was found dead too.

Livemint
Published5 Nov 2024, 08:40 PM IST
UP woman, 3 kids shot dead; ‘suspect’ missing husband's body found hours later
UP woman, 3 kids shot dead; ‘suspect’ missing husband’s body found hours later(HT_PRINT)

A woman and her three children in Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh was found at their riddled with bullets on Tuesday, November 5, morning. The police tried to locate the husband and declared he was missing.

But hours later, the body of the ‘suspect’ missing husband bearing a gunshot wound was found from a construction site. It is suspected that the husband died by suicide after killing his 45-year-old wife, and 25, 17 and 15 years old children.

The man has been identified as Rajendra Gupta and the other victims are Nitu (45), Navanendra (25), Gaurangi (16) and Shubhendra Gupta (15).

How the bodies were found:

The family resided in a spacious building alongside other tenants. On Tuesday morning, the family did not come out of their flat until very late. The bullet-riddled bodies were found when the maid entered the house. The family's tenants came to know of the incident and informed the police.

Rajendra was, however, nowhere to be found. The police was called and it suspected that the husband had killed the family and fled. Hours later, he was found dead too; his body was found in a construction building.

It is suspected that Rajendra Gupta murdered his family and then shot himself.

Family disputes are said to be reason behind the murders. Rajendra Gupta was said to be an accused in the murders of his father, brother and sister-in-law. 

“The condition of the bodies suggests that they were sleeping when they were shot dead. Prima facie, it appears a pistol was used. We have found bullet casings,” senior police officer Gaurav Banswal was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The police said they are trying to ascertain the motive behind the killings and a probe is underway. Forensic experts and senior police officials have arrived at the scene.

About Rajendra Gupta: Rajendra Gupta lived away from his family and had come only for festival Diwali. He owned about 8-9 businesses and earned lakhs in rent. He also ran a country-made liquor business.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 08:40 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUP woman, 3 kids shot dead; ‘suspect’ missing husband’s body found hours later

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    152.30
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    5.35 (3.64%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    286.15
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    2.1 (0.74%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    257.80
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    5.05 (2%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    849.20
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    19.35 (2.33%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,320.80
    03:53 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    44.1 (3.45%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    235.00
    03:56 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    4.2 (1.82%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,519.05
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    116.1 (1.12%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,332.50
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    12.85 (0.97%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,548.10
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -82.6 (-5.07%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,708.00
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -88.75 (-4.94%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,640.20
    03:57 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -72.55 (-4.24%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,180.70
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -179.4 (-4.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    HFCL share price

    127.85
    03:47 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    8.5 (7.12%)

    Jindal Saw share price

    326.10
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    16.15 (5.21%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    1,014.65
    03:54 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    49.25 (5.1%)

    Oil India share price

    495.45
    03:54 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    23 (4.87%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,255.00-160.00
      Chennai
      80,261.00-160.00
      Delhi
      80,413.00-160.00
      Kolkata
      80,265.00-160.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.