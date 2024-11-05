UP woman, 3 kids shot dead; ‘suspect’ missing husband's body found hours later

A woman and her three children in Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh was found at their riddled with bullets on Tuesday, November 5, morning. The police tried to locate the husband and declared he was missing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But hours later, the body of the ‘suspect’ missing husband bearing a gunshot wound was found from a construction site. It is suspected that the husband died by suicide after killing his 45-year-old wife, and 25, 17 and 15 years old children.

The man has been identified as Rajendra Gupta and the other victims are Nitu (45), Navanendra (25), Gaurangi (16) and Shubhendra Gupta (15). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How the bodies were found: The family resided in a spacious building alongside other tenants. On Tuesday morning, the family did not come out of their flat until very late. The bullet-riddled bodies were found when the maid entered the house. The family's tenants came to know of the incident and informed the police.

Rajendra was, however, nowhere to be found. The police was called and it suspected that the husband had killed the family and fled. Hours later, he was found dead too; his body was found in a construction building.

It is suspected that Rajendra Gupta murdered his family and then shot himself. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Family disputes are said to be reason behind the murders. Rajendra Gupta was said to be an accused in the murders of his father, brother and sister-in-law.

“The condition of the bodies suggests that they were sleeping when they were shot dead. Prima facie, it appears a pistol was used. We have found bullet casings," senior police officer Gaurav Banswal was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The police said they are trying to ascertain the motive behind the killings and a probe is underway. Forensic experts and senior police officials have arrived at the scene. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}