Update FASTag KYC before March 31 deadline to avoid deactivation; Check steps, other details here
NHAI urged FASTag customers to complete the KYC process to avoid deactivation of FASTag payment service from April 1. Those FASTag accounts that fail to comply will be deactivated or blacklisted after the window closes
FASTag KYC: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has urged vehicle owners to complete their FASTag KYC process before April 1. People are advised to update their FASTag KYC details from their respective banks before the impending deadline of March 31.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message