FASTag KYC: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has urged vehicle owners to complete their FASTag KYC process before April 1. People are advised to update their FASTag KYC details from their respective banks before the impending deadline of March 31.

Failure to comply with this requirement may result in the deactivation or blacklisting of their FASTag accounts, regardless of their account balance.

As per the rules of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), NHAI launched the ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ campaign to bring transparency and reduce the waiting time at toll plazas for collecting the toll through FASTag. This development comes in the wake of recent reports of multiple FASTags being issued for one vehicle and FASTags being issued without KYC, which is a violation of RBI guidelines.

The steps to update FASTag KYC on the FASTag portal are:

Visit the official FASTag website at fastag.ihmcl.com

Log in using your mobile number and OTP (One Time Password)

Click on the ‘My Profile’ tab on the homepage

Click on the KYC tab

Keep your vehicle registration certificate, driving license, address proof, identity proof and a photograph handy

Also read: FASTags with incomplete KYC to get deactivated by banks post 31 January

Fill out all necessary information

The steps to update FASTag KYC on the bank portal are:

Visit the official website of the bank that issued the FASTag

Log In to the bank’s website

Once logged in, navigate to the FASTag segment and proceed to the KYC section

Keep your vehicle registration certificate, driving license, address proof, identity proof, and a photograph handy

Fill out all necessary information

It is important to note that FASTag will remain valid for five years. That means its validity needs to be extended after five years.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!