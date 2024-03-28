Active Stocks
Update FASTag KYC before March 31 deadline to avoid deactivation; Check steps, other details here
Update FASTag KYC before March 31 deadline to avoid deactivation; Check steps, other details here

Written By Fareha Naaz

NHAI urged FASTag customers to complete the KYC process to avoid deactivation of FASTag payment service from April 1. Those FASTag accounts that fail to comply will be deactivated or blacklisted after the window closes

FASTag will remain valid for a period of 5 years, thereafter its validity needs to be extended.Premium
FASTag will remain valid for a period of 5 years, thereafter its validity needs to be extended.

FASTag KYC: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has urged vehicle owners to complete their FASTag KYC process before April 1. People are advised to update their FASTag KYC details from their respective banks before the impending deadline of March 31. 

Failure to comply with this requirement may result in the deactivation or blacklisting of their FASTag accounts, regardless of their account balance. 

Also read: Alert! NHAI asks Paytm users to switch to another bank FASTag before THIS date

As per the rules of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), NHAI launched the ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ campaign to bring transparency and reduce the waiting time at toll plazas for collecting the toll through FASTag. This development comes in the wake of recent reports of multiple FASTags being issued for one vehicle and FASTags being issued without KYC, which is a violation of RBI guidelines.

Also read: NHAI revises list of FASTag issuers, removes Paytm Payments Bank. Check full list of authorised banks

The steps to update FASTag KYC on the FASTag portal are:

  • Visit the official FASTag website at fastag.ihmcl.com
  • Log in using your mobile number and OTP (One Time Password)
  • Click on the ‘My Profile’ tab on the homepage
  • Click on the KYC tab
  • Keep your vehicle registration certificate, driving license, address proof, identity proof and a photograph handy

Also read: FASTags with incomplete KYC to get deactivated by banks post 31 January

  • Fill out all necessary information

The steps to update FASTag KYC on the bank portal are:

  • Visit the official website of the bank that issued the FASTag
  • Log In to the bank’s website
  • Once logged in, navigate to the FASTag segment and proceed to the KYC section

Also read: Your FasTags will become invalid if you don't do this today. Check details

  • Keep your vehicle registration certificate, driving license, address proof, identity proof, and a photograph handy
  • Fill out all necessary information

It is important to note that FASTag will remain valid for five years. That means its validity needs to be extended after five years.

Published: 28 Mar 2024, 03:27 PM IST
