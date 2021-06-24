upGrad launches new learning model ‘upLevel’

upGrad for Business, the business-to-business arm of edtech startup upGrad, on Thursday announced the launch of a new business solution, upLevel—to provide corporates with an organization-wide on-demand learning capability.

Designed keeping in mind the evolving industry requirements, the newly launched learning and development solution will help the workforce stay abreast of evolving skill sets and trends, upGrad said in a statement.

Under the new upLevel programme, corporates will have access to over 100-course portfolios from upGrad that will enable their employees to upskill themselves based on the current skill demands in the industry.

Unlike other edtech players, the new upLevel program goes beyond the theory and will offer industry-specific case studies, monthly webinars with industry leaders, domain-specific practice material, and graded assignments.

“In today’s technology-driven world, an organization’s capability to upskill its employees creates a sustainable competitive advantage. Our specially curated programmes bring a trifecta of toolset, skill-sets, and mindset gains for corporations. These are available to the workforce on-demand, enabling organizations with a future-driven workforce that is efficient, in-sync with the evolving trends, and delivers impact at scale," said Minaxi Indra, president, upGrad for business.

“We are in active talks with corporates across sectors and on the verge of closing significant corporate partnerships," Indra added. The new learning model comes at a time when upGrad is looking to expand its business-to-consumer (B2C) education business to international geographies, with a focus on working professionals.

upGrad is focused on Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, the UK, West Asia, Australia and North Africa, and the US. By July, it plans to launch its courses across the above mentioned geographies and is currently building on-ground teams in international locations.

“We estimate that international geographies should contribute almost 40% towards our revenues over the next two years. Having said that, we continue to build for these international geographies from India and keep our costs in check," upGrad co-founder and chairman Ronnie Screwvala had told Mint in a recent interaction.

