EdTech firm upGrad has partnered with University of Arizona to offer Master’s degree in Data Science. The partnership aims to address the current surge in demand for data and tech-driven roles to enable learners with relevant skills, so that they can drive meaningful career transitions.

The edtech firm claimed that the course structure is designed ‘keeping in mind the affordability aspect which will enable Indian learners with world-class content and career support at a significantly reduced price’.

“There has been an exponential increase in market demand for data-driven roles. Therefore, we want to prepare and enable our learners with the skills to leverage such opportunities," said Arjun Mohan, chief executive officer (India) at upGrad.

Earlier this month, Ronnie Screwvala-led upGrad has joined the coveted unicorn club. It has raised $185 million from Temasek Holdings Ltd, International Finance Corp. (IFC), and IIFL Group at a valuation of $1.2 billion. Current it offers over 100 courses in partnership with several varsities and institutions in India and abroad.

“We have been driving the vision of transnational education and this partnership with the University of Arizona takes us closer to our goal. A few years back, the thought of accessing a global degree, while sitting within the confines of your home was a dream. But, times have changed and online education is experiencing a perception and credibility shift…" Mohan said.

The University of Arizona a top public research institutions in the US and the ‘iSchool’ at the University of Arizona provides student training in nine distinct degree programs including the Master’s degree in Data Science.

The iSchool’s Director, Catherine Brooks said the varsity is “committed to preparing students for meaningful work at the intersections of people, data, and technology, and to helping our graduates find success in rewarding data science careers".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.