A Delhi court on Tuesday ordered the release of Sushil and Gopal Ansal in a case of tampering with evidence in connection with the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire, which claimed 57 lives. The Delhi court, however, upheld the ₹2.25 crore fine awarded by a magisterial court on the Ansal brothers but took notice of their old age.

