A Delhi court has releases the Ansal brothers, Sushil and Gopal Ansal, taking into account their old age but upheld ₹2.25 crore fine on each in the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire
A Delhi court on Tuesday ordered the release of Sushil and Gopal Ansal in a case of tampering with evidence in connection with the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire, which claimed 57 lives. The Delhi court, however, upheld the ₹2.25 crore fine awarded by a magisterial court on the Ansal brothers but took notice of their old age.
A magisterial court had on November 8 awarded seven-year jail terms to real estate barons and since then they were in prison.
“We empathise with you (Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy chairperson Neelam Krishnamoorti). Many lives were lost, which can never be compensated. But you must understand that penal policy is not about retribution," the judge said.
It further added: “We have to consider their (Ansals) age. You have suffered, but they have also suffered."
Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy chairperson Neelam Krishnamoorti, however, said the order to release the Ansal brothers in the Uphaar cinema fire case was “injustice" and that she has lost faith in the judiciary.
The tampering of evidence in the Uphaar cinema fire case was detected for the first time on July 20, 2002. Following this, a departmental enquiry was initiated against former court staff Dinesh Chand Sharma. He was suspended and terminated from services on June 25, 2004.
As per the chargesheet, the documents tampered with included a police memo that listed out details of recoveries immediately after the Uphaar cinema fire incident. It tampered document also included Delhi Fire Service records about the repair of transformer installed inside the Uphaar cinema, minutes of Managing Director's meetings, and four cheques.
A Delhi court had Monday upheld the conviction of real estate tycoons, Sushil and Gopal Ansal, for tampering with evidence in the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire case and reserved the sentencing for Tuesday.