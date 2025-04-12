UPI down: Digital payments body NPCI says ‘working to resolve issue’

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) operator National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) acknowledged on Saturday, April 12, that the online payment interface was experiencing an outage due to a technical issue, which made people face issues while using the digital transaction method.

Advertisement

In a social media post on platform X, the digital payments body also assured users across the nation that it is working to resolve the technical issue and will update them about any new developments.

“NPCI is currently facing intermittent technical issues, leading to partial UPI transaction declines. We are working to resolve the issue, and will keep you updated,” said NPCI in the social media post on X.

The UPI operator also apologised for the inconvenience caused to people due to the technical issue. People using popular payment platforms like Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe, etc, were experiencing a significant outage on Saturday, April 12.

“We regret the inconvenience caused,” they said in the post.

Also Read | Mobile payments near ₹200 lakh crore in 2H 2024 as UPI leads digital surge

Advertisement

UPI Down According to Mint's earlier report, citing the disruption tracking platform Downdetector, the UPI outage peaked at 11:30 am on Saturday, April 12, when multiple users started complaining about their difficulties in using the online payments system from their individual payment platforms.

Read More

The data also showed that nearly 76 per cent of UPI users were facing troubles related to online payments, while 23 per cent of UPI users could not transfer funds.

Later, at around 1:12 p.m. (IST), the UPI operator NPCI termed the outage a “technical issue” and apologised for the inconvenience the users were facing.

The report also highlighted that this is the second UPI outage in the last 10 days where users have experienced disruption related to digital payments and online transactions through the interface. Advertisement