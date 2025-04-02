UPI down: Google Pay, Paytm and other users face massive outage across India; Here’s how NPCI reacted

UPI outage: Several users across India are facing significant disruptions while making payments on online platforms like Google Pay, Paytm, and more. This is not the first outage this year that left customers struggling to process their transactions online.

NPCI responds to the outage situation The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) responded to the outage in India, stating, “There were some intermittent declines in UPI due to fluctuations in the success rates in some banks. These fluctuations increased the latency in UPI network. NPCI has been working closely with them and UPI has been stable.”

How many users remain affected According to Downdetector, the outage peaked between 05:00 PM and 08:00 PM IST, with hundreds of users facing difficulties with digital payments. The disruption tracking website highlighted that 54 per cent of users faced problems transferring funds, 43 per cent could not make payments and three per cent encountered issues with the apps. Over 450 users filed complaints claiming issues with the digital payments system.

Recent SBI outage To recall, the State Bank of India (SBI) also experienced a significant outage yesterday (1 April 2025) and several users across India experienced disruptions with fund transfers, mobile banking, ATM services and more.

Acknowledging the outage, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) stated on its official X account on 1 April 2025, "Today due to financial year closing, some of the banks are facing intermittent transaction declines. UPI system is working fine, and we are working with the concerned banks for necessary redressal."

In fact, SBI also clarified the issue on its official X account, stating, “Due to Annual Closing activities our digital Services will be unavailable to our esteemed customers between 01:00- pm to 4:00 pm (IST) on 01.04.2025. We request you to use UPI LIte and ATM for uninterrupted services. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

Netizens react to the outage Social media platforms were flooded with complaints from users frustrated over failed transactions, especially those trying to make urgent payments. Some users expressed concerns about the reliability of digital payment services, given the increasing dependence on them for daily transactions.

An X by the handle name @prakaship78 wrote, “Nowadays we cannot completely rely on upi since it gets down at a critical time , need to start carrying cash #UPIDown again today.” Advertisement

“2nd time facing UPI down service. Please keep some cash with you otherwise you will be in trouble 🤣,” wrote another X user.