UPI down: Payments on Paytm, PhonePe, and Google Pay disrupted, netizens say, ’Carry your wallet’

UPI down: The Unified Payments Interface experienced a significant outage today, affecting popular apps like Paytm, PhonePe, and Google Pay. This disrupted everyday transactions and caused chaos for several social media users who frequently use UPI for payments.

How users are affected? According to disruption tracking platform Downdetector, the outage peaked at 11:30 am on Saturday, April 12, when several users complained about difficulties with digital payments in apps including Phonepe, Google Pay, Paytm and others. Downdetector showed that 76 per cent of users faced problems regarding payments, 23 per cent could not transfer funds. The reason for the outage is not known yet.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has not given any response to the outage.

UPI outage on April 2 This is the second time in the last ten days that UPI users have faced disruption with digital payments. On April 2, several users complained about the inability to make UPI payments on digital platforms such as Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, etc. According to NPCI, UPI was down due to fluctuations in the success rates in some banks, which increased the latency in the UPI network.

Social media users react Several social media users expressed their frustration over the UPI outage and advised others to carry cash.

One of the users said, “UPI is down, Please carry your wallet.”

“UPI is down again today, all payment are getting failed. Atleast there should be prior intimation sent incase of planned outage. So we can plan accordingly,” complained another added.

“Stuck here at this fuel station from past 20+ minutes because UPI server is down, I’m not carrying cash/card and I already fueled up my car,” one of the users said.

“UPI down, convinced auto guy will pay once UPI is working. Always carry cash lesson learnt,” added another.