UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 results declared: How to check and download?

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on April 25 declared the UP Board Class 10 and 12 board exam results today. UP Board marksheets are made available through DigiLocker this time. The results were declared at a press conference at the board’s headquarters in Prayagraj.

Advertisement

More than 50 lakh students (class 10 and 12) appeared for the examinations which took place from February 22 to March 12, 2025. The overall pass percentage for class 10 and class 12 stand at 90.11% and 81.15%, respectively. Yash Pratap Singh with 97.83% from Late Smt. Rasakendri Devi Inter College, Umari (Jalaun) is the top scorer, whereas for class 12, Mahak Jaiswal with 97.20% from Prayagraj is the top performer.

UP Board Result 2025 Direct Link: UP Board 10th Result 2025 Direct Link - Result Out

The Board assessed answer sheets between March 19 and April 2, 2025 at 261 centres across the state.

What to do if you are unhappy with your Class 10, 12 results? Students have the option to apply for scrutiny of their results. Those aiming to improve their marks, as well as those who did not pass the exam, can appear for the UP Board improvement or compartment examinations.

Advertisement

Yogi Adityanath on UP Board Class 10, 12 results “Heartfelt congratulations to all the meritorious students who have secured a place in the merit list of the 10th and 12th class examinations of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board! You all have achieved this success through your tireless hard work, discipline, and firm determination. This accomplishment is a matter of pride for your parents and teachers. Wishing you all endless best wishes for a bright future!” CM Yogi Adityanath posted on X.

Read More

Advertisement