UPS Clears the Decks for Strong Fourth-Quarter Finish
All signs point to a successful turnaround. How long can investors wait to get on board?
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- The outlook for United Parcel Service Inc. became much clearer on Tuesday after the delivery company reported a steep decline in first-quarter sales and profit: Look for banner results … in the fourth quarter.For investors, this raises a thorny question of timing. UPS shares had dropped 7.6% this year through Monday — compared with a 5% gain for the S&P 500 Index and a 6.8% rise for rival FedEx Corp. — before recovering somewhat on Tuesday. The road to that potential fourth-quarter payoff will be long and bumpy. The second quarter will also be a dud for UPS as it grapples with its most expensive union contract in history, which took effect on Aug. 1, on top of weak parcel demand coupled with too much delivery capacity in the market. These same factors dragged down first-quarter revenue by 5.3% and operating profit by more than 31%. For the second quarter, operating profit will continue to fall, by about 18% based on analyst estimates collected by Bloomberg. Revenue will finally stabilize (and even rise 1.3%, according to estimates) after six quarters of year-on-year sales declines as the industry returns to normal after the pandemic sugar high.