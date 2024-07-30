UPSC aspirants’ death: AAP springs into action after Old Rajinder Nagar tragedy; seals many coaching centre basements

  • MCD has been conducting a sealing drive in several areas of Delhi to crack down on the coaching centres involved in violating rules.

Livemint
Updated30 Jul 2024, 03:13 PM IST
MCD officials seal a coaching centre in the presence of Mayor Shelly Oberoi, at Preet Vihar in New Delhi
MCD officials seal a coaching centre in the presence of Mayor Shelly Oberoi, at Preet Vihar in New Delhi(PTI)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has sprung into action following the deaths of three students at a coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar due to severe waterlogging. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has initiated a sealing drive across various parts of the city to crack down on coaching centres violating regulations.

"I wrote a letter to the MCD Commissioner and directed that action be taken against all coaching centres in Delhi that are operating illegally or not following MCD norms," said Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi. Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday, July 30, reached Preet Vihar in Delhi, an area that houses many coaching institutes, and sealed the basement of a coaching centre.

"A sealing drive was launched in Rajinder Nagar by the MCD, during which 13 such coaching centres were seized. Today, another sealing drive took place in Rajinder Nagar, and six coaching institutes were sealed. An encroachment drive also took place. A sealing drive also occurred in Mukherjee Nagar. A Junior Engineer was terminated, and an Assistant Engineer was suspended. No illegal coaching centres will be spared," she further stated.

On Monday, the civic body sealed a total of five basements of Drishti IAS Institute, Vaji Ram IAS Institute, VajiRam and Ravi Institute, VajiRam and IAS hub, SriRam IAS Institute.

“MCD has also removed illegal encroachment and demolished platforms and ramps outside the coaching centres in Old Rajinder Nagar of Karol Bagh Zone. MCD is also conducting a survey to identify coaching centers and other properties violating rules in basements across all zones,” MCD said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted a high-level committee to investigate the flooding of the basement of Rau's IAS Centre in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar – resulting in the deaths of three UPSC aspirants – due to flooding following heavy rains. They have been identified as Shreya Yadav (from Uttar Pradesh), Nivin Dalwin (from Kerala), and Tanya Soni (from Telangana).

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Jul 2024, 03:13 PM IST
HomeNewsUPSC aspirants’ death: AAP springs into action after Old Rajinder Nagar tragedy; seals many coaching centre basements

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    181.50
    03:13 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    1.3 (0.72%)

    Bharat Electronics

    318.30
    03:13 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    -3.05 (-0.95%)

    Tata Steel

    164.00
    03:13 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    1.15 (0.71%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    349.85
    03:13 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    12.05 (3.57%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fine Organic Industries

    5,877.45
    03:07 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    524.2 (9.79%)

    Computer Age Management Services

    4,689.50
    03:08 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    407.1 (9.51%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    198.40
    03:08 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    15.5 (8.47%)

    Kansai Nerolac Paints

    305.00
    03:08 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    23.5 (8.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,864.001,030.00
      Chennai
      70,451.001,094.00
      Delhi
      69,970.00-409.00
      Kolkata
      70,933.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue