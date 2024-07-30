The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has sprung into action following the deaths of three students at a coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar due to severe waterlogging. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has initiated a sealing drive across various parts of the city to crack down on coaching centres violating regulations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I wrote a letter to the MCD Commissioner and directed that action be taken against all coaching centres in Delhi that are operating illegally or not following MCD norms," said Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi. Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday, July 30, reached Preet Vihar in Delhi, an area that houses many coaching institutes, and sealed the basement of a coaching centre.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply "A sealing drive was launched in Rajinder Nagar by the MCD, during which 13 such coaching centres were seized. Today, another sealing drive took place in Rajinder Nagar, and six coaching institutes were sealed. An encroachment drive also took place. A sealing drive also occurred in Mukherjee Nagar. A Junior Engineer was terminated, and an Assistant Engineer was suspended. No illegal coaching centres will be spared," she further stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Monday, the civic body sealed a total of five basements of Drishti IAS Institute, Vaji Ram IAS Institute, VajiRam and Ravi Institute, VajiRam and IAS hub, SriRam IAS Institute.

“MCD has also removed illegal encroachment and demolished platforms and ramps outside the coaching centres in Old Rajinder Nagar of Karol Bagh Zone. MCD is also conducting a survey to identify coaching centers and other properties violating rules in basements across all zones," MCD said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted a high-level committee to investigate the flooding of the basement of Rau's IAS Centre in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar – resulting in the deaths of three UPSC aspirants – due to flooding following heavy rains. They have been identified as Shreya Yadav (from Uttar Pradesh), Nivin Dalwin (from Kerala), and Tanya Soni (from Telangana). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With agency inputs)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!