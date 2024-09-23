UPSC aspirants death: Delhi Court grants interim bail to Rau’s IAS CEO and Coordinator till Dec 7

A Delhi court has granted interim bail to Rau's IAS Study Circle CEO Abhishek Gupta and Coordinator Deshpal Singh till December 7 over a flooded basement, which led to the death of three civil services aspirants in July.

The accused were granted bail on the condition of depositing personal bonds of ₹1lakh each and two sureties, reported ANI.

The judge has asked Gupta to submit ₹2.5 crore by November 30 to the Red Cross Society since, as per the lease agreement of the location, the accused, being the lessee and CEO of the institute alone, will be held accountable for any loss claim, and damages to any person or material.

The judge stated that Gupta and Singh, as the CEO and coordinator of Rau's IAS Study Circle, were in control of the operations of the institute.

On July 25, three students Shreya Yadav from Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nivin Dalwin from Ernakulam, Kerala died due to a burst of water from a flooded drain into library at the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar. Following this, the Delhi Police arrested the owner and coordinator of Rau's IAS coaching centre.

Also Read | Delhi court sends six accused in coaching centre deaths to 4-day CBI custody

The incident led to massive protests in the area; students led a candlelight protest in Old Rajinder Nagar, seeking justice for the death of the three UPSC aspirants.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had constituted a committee to probe this incident. The committee will look into the reasons for the tragedy and suggest measures and policy changes to avoid such incidents in the future.

Also Read | Delhi HC extends interim protection from arrest for IAS trainee Puja Khedkar

The Lieutenant Governor of V K Saxena announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh each for the families of three civil services aspirants. Additionally, he also promised action against the responsible officers.

On August 5, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the incident and said the incident was an eye-opener for everybody. Additionally, it issued a notice to the Centre and the State government asking for their responses on safety norms in such centres.