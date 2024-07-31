UPSC aspirants’ death: Delhi government to bring law to regulate coaching centres, says Atishi

UPSC aspirants’ death: Delhi Minister Atishi on July 31 said that the Delhi government will bring law to regulate the coaching centres. Atishi also stated that a magisterial inquiry to ascertain which officer ignored complaint about institute's illegal basement.

UPSC Aspirants Death News During the press conference, she explained that the drain which was the reason for the waterlogging was encroached upon by all the coaching centres and because of which water was not going down the drain. Atishi also highlighted that the operation of coaching centres in basements and the establishment of libraries there were entirely illegal.

After the Rajinder Nagar incident, the minister announced that the basements of 30 coaching centres have been sealed and notices have been issued to 200 institutes.

The minister also said that the Delhi government will constitute committee comprising officials, students from coaching hubs to formulate regulations for coaching centres.

“Interim inquiry report has come and by MCD also a preliminary report has been submitted. 2 key things that came to light regarding the coaching centre incident, were, the drain which is the reason for the waterlogging in that area, it was encroached upon by all the coaching centres there because of which water was not going down the drain. The other thing is, the way coaching centres were running classes in the basement and libraries were set up, was 100% illegal."

Also Read | Delhi HC to hear plea on Rajendra Nagar coaching centre incident tomorrow