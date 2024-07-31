UPSC aspirants’ death: Delhi government to bring law to regulate coaching centres, says Atishi

  • Delhi Minister Atishi on July 31 said that the Delhi government will bring law to regulate coaching centres.

Livemint
Updated31 Jul 2024, 10:53 AM IST
Delhi government to bring law to regulate coaching centres: Minister Atishi
Delhi government to bring law to regulate coaching centres: Minister Atishi

UPSC aspirants’ death: Delhi Minister Atishi on July 31 said that the Delhi government will bring law to regulate the coaching centres. Atishi also stated that a magisterial inquiry to ascertain which officer ignored complaint about institute's illegal basement.

UPSC Aspirants Death News

During the press conference, she explained that the drain which was the reason for the waterlogging was encroached upon by all the coaching centres and because of which water was not going down the drain. Atishi also highlighted that the operation of coaching centres in basements and the establishment of libraries there were entirely illegal.

After the Rajinder Nagar incident, the minister announced that the basements of 30 coaching centres have been sealed and notices have been issued to 200 institutes.

Also Read | IAS aspirants’ death | Pappu Yadav’s big claim: ‘10-12 people not accounted for’

The minister also said that the Delhi government will constitute committee comprising officials, students from coaching hubs to formulate regulations for coaching centres.

Also Read | UPSC aspirants death: Rau’s Study Circle ‘completely’ blocked drainage system

“Interim inquiry report has come and by MCD also a preliminary report has been submitted. 2 key things that came to light regarding the coaching centre incident, were, the drain which is the reason for the waterlogging in that area, it was encroached upon by all the coaching centres there because of which water was not going down the drain. The other thing is, the way coaching centres were running classes in the basement and libraries were set up, was 100% illegal."

Also Read | Delhi HC to hear plea on Rajendra Nagar coaching centre incident tomorrow

"The Junior Engineer who was responsible for the drain there and to ensure there was no encroachment happening, that Junior Engineer was permanently terminated from MCD. The Assistant Engineer was suspended...magisterial report will come in 6 days and those who will be found responsible, strict action will be taken against them...the coaching centres which had encroached upon drains, those illegal encroachments have been bulldozed...the coaching centres that are running classes in the basement and set up libraries, strict action is being taken against them since last 3 days..."

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 10:53 AM IST
HomeNewsUPSC aspirants’ death: Delhi government to bring law to regulate coaching centres, says Atishi

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    182.35
    10:54 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    -0.65 (-0.36%)

    GAIL India

    242.65
    10:54 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    9 (3.85%)

    Tata Steel

    164.45
    10:54 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    0.4 (0.24%)

    Bandhan Bank

    218.55
    10:54 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    -1.25 (-0.57%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kfin Technologies

    885.40
    10:51 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    64 (7.79%)

    Granules India

    618.60
    10:51 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    30.8 (5.24%)

    Yes Bank

    26.96
    10:51 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    1.27 (4.94%)

    NCC

    354.30
    10:51 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    16.05 (4.75%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,740.00-124.00
      Chennai
      70,191.00-260.00
      Delhi
      70,260.00290.00
      Kolkata
      70,809.00-124.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue