UPSC Calendar 2026 OUT! Check Prelims and Mains exam dates | Full schedule here

UPSC Calendar 2026: The UPSC Calendar for the upcoming year has been released. The Union Public Service Commission has announced its 2026 exam schedule, including Prelims on May 24, Mains on August 21, NDA and CDS exams on April 12, and CAPF on July 19.

Fareha Naaz
Updated15 May 2025, 01:36 PM IST
UPSC Calendar 2026: The UPSC Calendar for 2026 has been released, featuring exam dates for Prelims and Mains examinations in the upcoming year.
UPSC Calendar 2026: The UPSC Calendar for 2026 has been released, featuring exam dates for Prelims and Mains examinations in the upcoming year.(PTI)

UPSC Calendar 2026: The UPSC Calendar for the upcoming year has been released. The Union Public Service Commission will conduct the UPSC Prelims 2026 on May 24, 2026, and UPSC Mains 2026 will take place on August 21, 2026.

The Commission has also released the National Defence Academy (NDA) 2026 exam and Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam dates, both of which are scheduled for April 12, 2026. The stage 2 of these exams will be conducted on September 13, 2026. 

The UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) exam is scheduled for July 19, 2026. Notably, the last date to apply for UPSC Preliminary Examination is February 3, 2026.

Given below is the full schedule, detailing the exam dates with date of notification and the deadline on which the registration window will close.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!

Business NewsNewsUPSC Calendar 2026 OUT! Check Prelims and Mains exam dates | Full schedule here
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.