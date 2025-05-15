UPSC Calendar 2026 OUT! Check Prelims and Mains exam dates | Full schedule here

UPSC Calendar 2026: The UPSC Calendar for the upcoming year has been released. The Union Public Service Commission will conduct the UPSC Prelims 2026 on May 24, 2026, and UPSC Mains 2026 will take place on August 21, 2026.

The Commission has also released the National Defence Academy (NDA) 2026 exam and Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam dates, both of which are scheduled for April 12, 2026. The stage 2 of these exams will be conducted on September 13, 2026.

The UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) exam is scheduled for July 19, 2026. Notably, the last date to apply for UPSC Preliminary Examination is February 3, 2026.

Given below is the full schedule, detailing the exam dates with date of notification and the deadline on which the registration window will close.