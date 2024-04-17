Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / UPSC topper Donuru Ananya Reddy calls Virat Kohli her inspiration, says ‘discipline and his work are…’

UPSC topper Donuru Ananya Reddy calls Virat Kohli her inspiration, says ‘discipline and his work are…’

Livemint

UPSC topper Donuru Ananya Reddy has called cricketer Virat Kohli as her favourite player and also revealed his major qualities that inspire her the most.

UPSC 2024 topper has called Virat Kohli her favourite player because of his never give up attitude.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023, AIR-3 rank holder Donuru Ananya Reddy has called Virat Kohli as her favourite player and revealed why he is an inspiration for her.

While talking about her favourite sports player in India, Reddy said that Virat Kohli is her favourite player and even called him an inspiration because of his “never give up kind of attitude".

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.