UPSC launches its own android app, here's how to download and more

The Union Public Service Commission on 7 October announced that it has launched an android mobile application aiming to allow people to access examination and recruitment-related information.
The recent mobile application is available on Google Play Store and was launched on the Google Play Store on 29 September.
"Union Public Service Commission has launched UPSC android App on Google Play Store for accessing all the Examination and Recruitment related information through mobile. This app, however, would not allow to fill application forms using mobile," it had said in a statement.
With India becoming more of a smartphone friendly generation, this app will help civil services aspirants top get all the information related with the exam dates, application procedure, notifications, results among others.
Meanwhile, UPSC claims the app can be used to to view the various information related to the UPSC's website which has been mandated the responsibilities of making recruitment by conduct of competitive examinations as well as selection through interviews, advising on the suitability of officers for appointment on promotion and transfer-on-deputation, etc.
However, users who downloaded the app on their smartphones claim that this app is a mini version on the UPSC website. "Just made the website into a application. Need a lot to go. Anyway, a progressive step towards digital governance. Hope it will be upgraded on time, not like IOB online banking application which wasn't useful for so many years", wrote one user on Google Play Store comment section.
Another wrote, "Basically it's the "Add to Home Screen" feature of the website. It's simple, providing nearly all the feature of website."