Upside in inflation in rest of Asia likely as China reopens: Morgan Stanley3 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2023, 03:05 PM IST
There have been concerns about whether China's reopening will bring spillovers to inflation in the rest of Asia
Multinational investment firm Morgan Stanley expects some upside to inflation in the rest of Asia as China reopened their economy after nearly three years. "...we do see some upside to inflation from potentially higher oil prices as China demand improves, but think this will be offset by an improving supply situation," it said in a report titled 'AsiaEconomics | AsiaPacific - The Viewpoint: Rapid Disinflation and Growth Outperformance'.