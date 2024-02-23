Upsize or Downsize? How to Choose a Forever Home That Actually Fits You

Focus on function, not square footage. How will you use the house in the future? You might have thought your days of cooking Thanksgiving dinner were over because your children have their own homes. But as you make new friends and socialize more, that dining room you opted not to have may start to look pretty good. How likely is it that your grandchildren will visit enough to require extra bedrooms, play space and toy storage? Do you plan to keep working and need office space, or will you want a dedicated room for poker or mahjong? And what about the latest trend in design for older adults: snore rooms, secondary primary bedrooms so spouses can sleep separately in peace. It can seem impossible to accurately predict what your future needs might be, but buying a house without seriously thinking about them can lead to buyer’s remorse—and more house-hunting.