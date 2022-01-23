UPTET exam 2021: Aspirants denied entry at Noida exam Centre

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A large number of UP-TET aspirants have claimed that they were denied entry at Sector 30 DPS examination centre. "We have all the documents, but they want us to produce Principal's signature. How will I get it, if the concerned person is in Allahabad? They are not letting us appear," a UP TET exam aspirant told the ANI news agency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A large number of UP-TET aspirants have claimed that they were denied entry at Sector 30 DPS examination centre. "We have all the documents, but they want us to produce Principal's signature. How will I get it, if the concerned person is in Allahabad? They are not letting us appear," a UP TET exam aspirant told the ANI news agency.

However, Noida ADCP has rejected the aspirants' claim. Ranvijay Singh, ADCP, Noida said they have sent back only those aspirants who did not have valid documents.

However, Noida ADCP has rejected the aspirants' claim. Ranvijay Singh, ADCP, Noida said they have sent back only those aspirants who did not have valid documents.

"Those not having valid documents were not allowed, as per the officials here...For mark sheet attestation, they should have it signed either by the Principal or a concerned officer, but they got it from somewhere (else)...which is why they were denied entry," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Those not having valid documents were not allowed, as per the officials here...For mark sheet attestation, they should have it signed either by the Principal or a concerned officer, but they got it from somewhere (else)...which is why they were denied entry," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test is being held today across 4,365 examination centers set up in all 75 districts of the state. Around 21,65,181 candidates have reportedly registered themselves for the exam today. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test is being held today across 4,365 examination centers set up in all 75 districts of the state. Around 21,65,181 candidates have reportedly registered themselves for the exam today.

The UPTET examination that was scheduled to be held on November 28 was cancelled following an alleged leak of its question paper. The exam is conducted by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB). The Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test helps to hire teachers for classes 1-5 and for the elementary sections (Class 6-8).

The UPTET examination that was scheduled to be held on November 28 was cancelled following an alleged leak of its question paper. The exam is conducted by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB). The Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test helps to hire teachers for classes 1-5 and for the elementary sections (Class 6-8). {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}