The urban Indian parenting split: new parents are rejecting old ways, except for the ultra-rich

Urban India appears to be going through a parenting revolution. Only one in five persons interviewed in a recent Mint survey said they believe in raising their kids similar to how their own parents raised them. The rest held polar opposite views in some way or the other.
Let’s start with the eternal dilemma of child-rearing: should a child focus more on studies or extracurricular activities? This statement saw the biggest reversal in attitudes: 54% said their parents had prioritized studies for them; just 43% agreed with this view in their own role as parents.
A generation gap was also seen in the value given to traditional and religious grounding over teaching how to be a responsible citizen. While 57% said their parents had picked the former, a smaller share (49%) chose it for their own children.